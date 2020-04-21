Drive-thru food bank giving dog, cat food to pet owners financially impacted by COVID-19

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The pet rescue organizations, Rescue Alliance, will be hosting a pet food giveaway for pet owners who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rescue Alliance is setting up a pet food bank to assist pet owners who are experiencing job loss or financial crisis because of the pandemic.
Pet owners in need of food can go to the Winn Dixie parking lot in Prairieville between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 22 to receive a donation of dog or cat food.
The Winn Dixie is located at 17682 Airline Hwy in Prairieville.
Organizers say they will start lining cars up promptly at 12 p.m. Pet owners are asked to stay in their vehicles to comply with social distancing practices.
The pet food bank is made possible by donations from Alley Cat Allies, Tractor Supply Company of Gonzales, and Nutrion, Inc and its subsidiaries.
