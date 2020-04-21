Deputies giving away free face masks to West Feliciana Parish residents

ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office say they will be giving free cloth face masks to parish residents on a first-come, first-serve basis Friday, April 24 and Saturday, April 25.
Officials say the company, Hanesbrand Inc., gave a generous donation of the masks to the West Feliciana Parish Office of Homeland Security.
“Our citizens have been doing a great job limiting their exposure and reducing the spread of the virus here in West Feliciana. This donation will allow us to provide a little more protection for those times when we’re required to visit the grocery store, pharmacy, [and] etc,” West Feliciana Parish Sheriff-elect and Homeland Security Director Brian Spillman said.
Sheriff’s officials say Hanesbrand Inc. retrofitted its factories to make more than 320 million face masks to help fight the spread of COVID-19.
Deputies will be distributing masks at the sheriff’s office command post, which is located in the parking lot of the St. Francisville IGA, at the corner of LA 10 and US 61.
Residents can pick up the free masks on Friday, April 24 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, April 25 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Deputies will hand out the masks on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.