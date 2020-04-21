Baton Rouge General offering COVID-19 antibody testing at 2 Express Care locations

The following information is from Baton Rouge General:
BATON ROUGE, La. - Baton Rouge General (BRG) has announced that it will offer COVID-19 antibody testing at two BRG Express Care locations, beginning tomorrow. Antibody testing determines if you’ve developed antibodies against the novel coronavirus after being infected, even if you had very mild symptoms or no symptoms at all.
There are many different types of antibody tests available, but BRG is using the COR2G serology test developed by Mayo Clinic. After a small blood draw, the sample will be sent to the Mayo Clinic Laboratory to analyze for the presence of antibodies, which are specific proteins made in response to infections. A BRG provider will call with results within 48 hours.
Antibody testing is best for those who experienced symptoms of COVID-19. Antibodies develop between eight and 14 days after the onset of symptoms, so it’s best to wait the full 14 days to be tested for the most accurate result.
Currently, insurance does not cover the cost of COVID-19 antibody testing, which is $100. Baton Rouge General is offering the testing at the following locations:
- BRG Express Care - Highland Village
4410 Highland Road
Baton Rouge, LA 70808
(225) 831-4025
- BRG Express Care - Dutchtown
13201 Highway 73, Suite 102
Geismar, LA 70734
(225) 673-2088
For more information, click here.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.