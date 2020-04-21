Attorney General Jeff Landry releases statement on case involving Dennis and Cynthia Perkins

"The Grand Jury in Livingston Parish has indicted Dennis Perkins on 5 counts of First Degree Rape, 1 count of Attempted First Degree Rape, 3 counts of Sexual Battery of a Juvenile under the age of 13, 4 counts of Video Voyeurism, 1 count of Sexual Abuse of an Animal, 1 count of Mingling Harmful Substances, 1 count of Obscenity, 60 counts of Production of Pornography Involving a Juvenile under the age of 13, 1 count of Production of Pornography Involving a Juvenile, and 1 count of Possession of Pornography Involving a Juvenile under the age of 13; Cynthia Perkins on 3 counts of First Degree Rape, 1 count of Attempted First Degree Rape, 4 counts of Sexual Battery of a Juvenile under the age of 13, 2 counts of Video Voyeurism, 1 count of Mingling Harmful Substances, 60 counts of Production of Pornography Involving a Juvenile under the age of 13, and 1 count of Production of Pornography Involving a Juvenile; and Melanie Curtin on 1 count of First Degree Rape and 1 count of Video Voyeurism.