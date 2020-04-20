Use this website to search for EBR meal sites for kids

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A comprehensive new website lets people search for a location that is serving free meals to children under 18 in East Baton Rouge Parish.
All distribution sites in the parish can be searched at FeedingBRKids.org. At the website, people enter a street address that fetches locations of nearby meal sites on a Google Map.
FeedingBRKids.org also shows when meal sites are open and whether they are serving hot or shelf-stable meals.
The website will be updated to match shifting meal locations.
