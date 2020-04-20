Special delivery! How a family business adjusted to COVID-19 challenges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When Hayden Pizzolato took his place at the family business two years ago, he had no idea his work would set the stage to provide a unique service to Baton Rouge residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s been crazy,” he said when asked about what life has been like at Southside Produce since the crisis began.
Like all grocery stores, Southside Produce saw a massive wave of people flock to the store around mid-March.
“When it first started, we three guys bagging vegetables and fruits for a week and couldn’t keep up with the demand,” he said. “I think now that the initial shock has worn off and people know the stores are not going to get shut down, they are buying the stuff that’s more perishable.”
Hayden is the fourth generation of Pizzolato to work at the market. The family history goes back to the 1930s when Jake Pizzolato opened a fruit stand. His son, Harry, continued the tradition with a store called Fruitland in Baton Rouge. Harry’s son, Andy, then started his own produce store in Denham Springs. In 1993, the father-son duo joined forced to open Southside Produce at 8240 Perkins Road.
And now Andy’s son, Hayden, has joined the team.
“After I graduated [from LSU] in 2018, I started working here in wholesale,” Hayden explained.
Until this point, the business had only operated in retail. Wholesale was a new endeavor and it was Hayden’s contribution.
“We started out with only one truck,” he explained. “We only had two businesses buying from us.”
Today, they have five trucks and will soon purchase a sixth.
“Between restaurants and grocery stores, we deliver to 145 customers,” Hayden said.
Once the crisis took hold, so many unknowns caused an ordering nightmare.
“When all this happened, we didn’t’ know if we were going to have to close or not, so we didn’t know how much to bring in or how much to lay off of buying,” he said. “If we were selling metal bolts it would be easier because those could sit on a shelf.”
After the grocery stores learned they would not close, things became a little easier. As for those newly added trucks, that was a different story.
“Our deliveries had gone down to roughly 20 to 25 percent of what we were doing,” he said. “We needed something for our drivers to do. That's when I came up with the idea to make baskets.”
With so many people unable to safely go out and get groceries, Southside Produce had the trucks and manpower to bring that produce to them.
“We’ve had to cap our orders to around 70 to 75 a day,” he said. “It’s not just a lot for the drivers, but there’s the manpower to build the baskets, too.”
Four basket options provide a variety of options for consumers and they’ve been a hit. In fact, the workload has increased for all aspects of the store. So much so that they had to bring on some extra help.
“We hired four or five people from Fred’s Bar because they were out of a job,” he said. “We’re trying to help people where we can. They’ve been helping stock shelves.”
At some point, Hayden hopes the delivery drivers will have to get back to dropping off orders at the restaurants around town.
“I’m just ready for the restaurants to open up. You hate to see this,” he said. But I think our restaurants are getting creative, too.”
The future for those businesses is very much unknown. But what we do know is that people have to eat, and eating fresh produce is always going to be the healthiest option.
