Small businesses left struggling as SBA assistance funds run dry

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Small business owners across Louisiana have been left hanging on by a thread as their doors remain closed by Coronavirus shutdowns.
Funds were made available through the Small Business Administration to help keep them afloat but that assistance ran out last week before many could even get their hands on it.
“I have gotten no help,” said Alisha Warr, the owner of LaBella Salon and Boutique. “The SBA loan, I did apply for that and I haven’t gotten any help.”
Warr started her salon 16 years ago. She built it with her bare hands. Today, she doesn’t know if she will be able to hold on if that funding does not come through.
“I was pretty heartbroken to find out that much larger companies have received millions of dollars but they don’t even have the 10,000 left to help someone small like us,” she said.
Baton Rouge Rep. Garrett Graves said he expects Congress to vote on a relief package that would replenish the loan programs that would help small business owners like Warr. That could happen as early as Wednesday.
“We’re not just talking about adding up to $300 billion dollars for the paycheck protection program but also talking about adding $60 million or more to the disaster loan program through the SBA which has a much longer term,” Graves said.
Warr worries that is not enough. She wants guarantees that the money will go to small companies, not the larger businesses that likely do not need the money to survive.
“If there could be some type of relief fund for the small business only or if those funds would be prioritized, and this isn’t even for us, it’s not to put food on our table, it’s just to float us until our doors can reopen,” Warr said.
Graves said those tweaks need to be made but they fell through the cracks when the original bill was voted on.
“I think there’s no doubt that if we had more time to create this program we would’ve worked through and put prioritization criteria in place,” he said.
Until those measures are put in place though, Warr worries small businesses like hers will continue to be left out.
“This isn’t even for us,” she said. “It’s not to put food on our table, it’s just to float us until our doors can reopen.”
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.