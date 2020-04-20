Pedestrian struck, killed in Ascension Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead after being struck by a car in Ascension Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.
The crash happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. on April 20.
Police say an unidentified person was walking near the center line of LA Hwy. 22 south of LA Hwy 926. At the same time, a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling northbound on Hwy. 22. The pedestrian was struck by the Chevrolet.
The person sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Chevrolet was properly restrained and sustained minor injuries.
Impairment is unknown at this time, but toxicology samples were taken from both parties.
