Parish governments feeling the squeeze over reduced sales tax revenue

(WAFB) - Business owners aren’t the only ones being hurt by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic; parish governments are starting to feel the crunch as well as sales tax revenue continues to drop.
Empty shopping center parking lots have parish presidents like Layton Ricks (Livingston) concerned about the impact the coronavirus is having on sales tax revenue, which is critical for parish governments.
“We’re still doing our overlay program, but right now, we might not be able to say, ‘Guys, we’ve got another million tomorrow.’ We might only be able to say we have a quarter of a million. Let’s tip toe along until we see what the coffers are going to do down the road,” Ricks said.
Right now, Ricks says he doesn’t have any plans to furlough or layoff government employees, but that could change the longer this goes on.
Similarly, the finance department for East Baton Rouge City-Parish is reporting a drop in sales tax revenue for the month of February as compared to February of 2019. The department says it has seen a 3.79% drop year-over-year.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome says this drop was anticipated as a direct result of her executive order to allow for a 30-day extension on businesses filing returns due to the coronavirus pandemic. A decrease in sales tax revenue is also expected for March and April, the mayor’s office says.
The mayor’s office also says records show food service and drinking establishments have been hit the hardest thus far due to the stay-at-home orders.
