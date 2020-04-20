Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge donates van to transport doctors to and from hotel, hospital

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several Navy doctors who came in from Florida to support Baton Rouge General Mid City got quite the surprise Monday, April 20.
Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge donated a large van to help transport some of the city’s doctors to and from their hotel and hospital.
The Crowne Plaza Hotel also donated rooms for many doctors so they have a place to stay while working in order to keep themselves isolated.
“We got the call today. We disinfected it, had it cleaned, and came and dropped it off ourselves. They asked to come pick it up. We said no, we are bringing it to you,” said Nick Entas with Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge.
“They’re working 12 hours straight and we’re able to bring them all back together, not in shifts, so they can come back, eat, get some sleep, and then go back, so it’s a big deal,” said Edward Baker with the Crowne Plaza.
