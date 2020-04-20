LSU and other big-time programs impressed with DT Maason’s Smith size and speed

“When I started playing football when I was six, I actually started as a running back. When I hit the third grade, I kind of gained some weight. I started to eat, and progress, because I was always tall, but never big. But I was never really the type of kid to be real slow. I used to always get with the fast guys, and I used to race people. It was kind of like that, just carrying on as I’m getting bigger, I still have that drive,” said Maason Smith.