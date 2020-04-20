Louisiana small businesses at risk, await federal assistance extension

“The PPP is a very good program for a retaining employees and keeping your lights on but because you have to spend the funds to make them refundable, it actually doesn’t do a lot in terms of preserving cash,” Greater New Orleans, Inc. President & CEO Michael Hecht explained. “Consider the balance between the forgivable loan and just keeping cash on hand. It might be, because the comeback is going to be gradual, that having cash on hand may start being more important.”