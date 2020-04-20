Louisiana prison warden dies of COVID-19

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The warden of a Louisiana state prison has died of the novel coronavirus, the Louisiana Department of Corrections (DOC) confirms.
Sandy McCain, warden of Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Avoyelles Parish, died Monday, April 20 at the age of 66. He leaves behind a wife and two sons, along with several grandchildren.
McCain’s death brings the number of DOC employees who have died of the virus to three.
Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections Secretary James LeBlanc called McCain “a dear friend.”
Here is the full statement from LeBlanc:
"Since the onset of this emergency, the Department of Corrections has lost three valued staff members. We are deeply saddened by the deaths of our dedicated employees who meant so much to us. Our deepest sympathies and condolences are with the families and friends of these staff members. It is without doubt that this pandemic will have lasting impacts on our Department. Today’s news about the loss of our corrections family members is just one example of those impacts.
Today, Warden Sandy McCain died following a lengthy battle after testing positive for COVID-19. Warden McCain had been with the Department for more than 24 years, serving the last four years as warden of Raymond Laborde Correctional Center. In addition to being a respected leader and a gentleman, he was a dear friend.
It is also with a heavy heart that I announce the loss of Dr. Casey McVea, Medical Director at Raymond Laborde Correctional Center, who passed away this weekend from COVID complications. Dr. McVea has worked for Department for a decade, serving the past two years as Medical Director for Raymond Laborde Correctional Center. We will also miss the contributions of Dr. McVea.
Last month, Lt. Timothy Gordon, Louisiana State Penitentiary, passed away of COVID complications as well. Lt. Gordon began his career with us in October 2016 and was promoted to Lt. in November 2019."
