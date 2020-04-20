LDAF commissioner urges farmers to keep track of losses in order to get assistance from USDA

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) in order to provide relief to farmers, ranchers, and consumers.
In the program, the USDA plans to provide $16 billion in assistance for losses sustained by agricultural producers.
“I urge Louisiana ag producers to document and maintain detailed records of all financial losses as a result of this crisis,” said Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) Commissioner Mike Strain.
As part of the program, the USDA will also be partnering with local and regional distributors, whose workforce has been greatly diminished by the closure of restaurants, bars, hotels, etc. in order to buy about $3 billion worth of fresh produce, dairy products, and meat. Distributors and wholesalers will then give boxes of these fresh products to food banks, community and faith-based organizations, and other non-profits in order to help people who need it.
“In addition to feeding the people of Louisiana and the rest of America, the direct purchase of fresh produce, dairy, and meat for food banks and other organizations will bolster and grow the economy, especially those sectors hardest hit by restaurant and food entity closures, as well as the loss of workers in processing facilities,” added Strain.
