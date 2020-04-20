Gov. Edwards will allow non-emergency procedures to resume Monday, April 27

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards says he will issue a new order to allow certain non-emergency medical procedures and surgeries to resume Monday, April 27.
The governor made the announcement during his daily COVID-19 news conference Monday, April 20.
“Health care facilities play a critical role in responding to COVID-19 and helping people be their healthiest,” Gov. Edwards said. “We are quite some time away from returning to normal but this is a step in the right direction.”
The executive order states healthcare providers can only perform medical and surgical procedures in order to treat an emergency medical condition, to avoid further harm from an underlying condition or disease, and for time-sensitive conditions. The same requirements must be met for dental visits, procedures, and surgeries.
Edwards says health care providers must meet certain requirements before opening up, including a plan in place to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms or test if possible; to ensure adequate physical distance between patients; must have a five-day minimum supply of PPE available; and must follow additional guidance outlined in the order.
The previous order allowed surgeries only for emergency medical conditions.
Edwards says this order does not mean that all containment measures can be lifted across all facilities and specialties.
Officials say healthcare services other than medical and surgical procedures should continue to happen via telehealth when appropriate.
