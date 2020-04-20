FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Things stay dry through Wed., but slight risk for severe weather returns Thurs.

The area stays dry through most of Wednesday, but rain will return late in the day and extend into Thursday morning as the next cold front rolls through the region. The NWS Storm Prediction Center is already posting a Marginal Risk (1/5 on the threat scale) to Slight Risk (2/5 on the threat scale) for the WAFB area for severe storms, mainly from Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The primary threat will be isolated pockets of damaging winds linked with any severe storms that develop.