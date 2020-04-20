FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Things stay dry through Wed., but slight risk for severe weather returns Thurs.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It turned out to be a beautiful Monday afternoon with just a few high clouds and a welcomed drop in the humidity after that muggy, stormy weekend.
Skies will stay fair into the night and early morning Tuesday with daybreak temperatures dropping into the upper 50s to around 60° for metro Baton Rouge. Patchy light fog is also possible to start the day, but dense fog is not expected to be a problem.
Tuesday stays dry, although cloud cover will increase into the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the low 80s across most of the WAFB region.
The area stays dry through most of Wednesday, but rain will return late in the day and extend into Thursday morning as the next cold front rolls through the region. The NWS Storm Prediction Center is already posting a Marginal Risk (1/5 on the threat scale) to Slight Risk (2/5 on the threat scale) for the WAFB area for severe storms, mainly from Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The primary threat will be isolated pockets of damaging winds linked with any severe storms that develop.
The rains end and skies will be clearing Thursday afternoon, followed by abundant sunshine Friday.
Looking ahead into the weekend, another cold front will bring another chance for showers and thunderstorms. For now, set rain chances at 20% to 30% for Saturday and Sunday. For the time being, don’t change any weekend plans based on these low-end rain chances.
The extended outlook into next week calls for a dry Monday and Tuesday with isolated to scattered rains around mid-week.
