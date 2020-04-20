FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pleasant and dry

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s all quiet this Monday morning. All of the severe weather watches and warnings are no longer in effect throughout southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi.
A few clouds remain, but not additional activity on First Alert Doppler radar. That will be the case for the rest of your Monday.
Look forward to partly cloudy skies this morning expected to clear this afternoon. Highs will near 80°.
Overnight, lows will drop to 59°.
Expect another dry spring Tuesday tomorrow under mostly sunny skies. Afternoon highs tomorrow top out at 83°.
