Arrest made after fire damages 3 apartments on Sherwood Meadow Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An arrest has been made after a fire on Sherwood Meadow Drive damaged three apartments Monday, April 20.
Jerome McDowell, 36, was arrested Monday in connection with the fire, which happened in the 2000 block of Sherwood Meadow Drive around 3:30 a.m. Monday.
According to the arrest report, McDowell and his father had gotten into a verbal argument before the fire started. The father reportedly told police he left the apartment because McDowell was being confrontational. He goes on to say McDowell “was on dope” and was yelling out of the window of the apartment talking to people that weren’t there.
In the police report, it says the father returned to the apartment to find McDowell walking out. McDowell reportedly said, “I set your s*** on fire.”
McDowell is charged with aggravated arson.
Robert Combs with the Baton Rouge Fire Department said it took about 20 minutes for crews to get the fire under control.
Combs says investigators believe the fire started in a bedroom of one of the upstairs apartment units. Most of the damage was contained to the bedroom, while the rest of the unit sustained significant smoke and water damage.
Two other units in the complex sustained water and light smoke damage.
