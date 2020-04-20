EBR Schools Superintendent says your child’s school and teacher will reach out about devices, internet

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Warren Drake, superintendent of the East Baton Rouge Parish School System, has issued a statement to parents about distance learning for the rest of the 2019-2020 academic year.
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced all of the state’s public schools would remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic but that education would continue through distance learning.
For families who do not Drake says parents will soon be hearing from their child’s school and teacher.
“Your child’s school and teacher of record will be reaching out soon to determine which families are in need of devices, internet, and additional supports. The distance learning plan will take a combined approach through virtual classes and printed resources for those who need it. Additional online resources will be made available on our website early this week and schools will be communicating directly with families for further distance learning guidance,” Drake said in a statement posted to the school district’s Facebook page.
“We know many challenges lie ahead for the entire EBR Schools family. It is imperative that we continue to progress and prepare for the upcoming school year,” Drake said.
The superintendent says high school principals and teachers are working so that seniors graduate on a normal timeline.
“This unprecedented time is stressful enough without the added pressures of gradebooks and promotion requirements. Please know that through the flexibility provided to us by state officials, each student’s circumstances will be taken into account, and we will remain focused on our service to the HEART. This is a city-wide effort. Together we continue to ‘Build the future of Baton Rouge,” Drake said.
