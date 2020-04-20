East Jefferson Hospital opens inpatient hospice unit where loved ones can visit

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The area’s first in-patient hospice unit for hospitalized COVID-19 patients is now open at East Jefferson General Hospital in Metairie. And loved ones, in protective gear, are allowed at their bedside.
Heart of Hospice, which is subleasing space for 15 beds inside EJ, says it worked with the state department of health and opened the temporary unit in a matter of days.
Hospitals have restricted visitors, and families haven't been able to be with loved ones in their final moments.
With volunteers showing up from other states and enough PPE for staff and family members. The unit accepted its first patient on Wednesday.
"Really the first patient that we served had two sons, and one of them hadn't seen him since before he went to the hospital like everyone else and the other son hadn't seen his father in ten years and he wanted to make things right so he came and was able to see his dad and reunite and they've been they've been there every day,” Carla Davis, CEO of Heart of Hospice, said.
Davis says volunteers left their own families in other states on Easter to help start the inpatient unit, which will be open through the end of June.
