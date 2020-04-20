Domestic violence arrest leaves Amite officer suspended

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Amite Police Department chief Jerry Trabona said an officer was suspended without pay after an arrest related to domestic violence.
Trabona identified the officer as Terry Foster in a phone interview.
Trabona said he was "really surprised" by the arrest, and added Foster was "a good officer."
Foster has been with the force less than five years, Trabona said.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office did not comply with requests for Foster’s arrest documents.
