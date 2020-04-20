Dennis Perkins admits to crimes in BRPD job application

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When Dennis Perkins applied to be a Baton Rouge police officer in 1998, he allegedly admitted to a slew of crimes including prostitution, new documents filed in the case against him indicate.
Perkins, who was a reserve deputy at the time, indicated he previously had sex with an underaged girl, had exposed himself in public, had paid for sex and peeked in a window to see a naked female, the documents allege.
He allegedly told a woman interviewing him that he had paid for sex just three weeks prior, the interviewer wrote in her report. That same woman wrote “Definitely Not Hire” at the bottom of her official interview board assessment.
All six of the other members of the board also recommended that Perkins not be hired for the job.
Perkins, who was hired as a Livingston parish sheriff’s deputy in 2002, has been indicted on multiple counts of child rape, child pornography and other charges. His former school-teacher wife, Cynthia, is also indicted in the disturbing case.
- While 18, I had sex with a girl later to find that she was 13
- At Mardi Gras, I showed my penis for some beads
- Once I paid for oral sex
- Once I paid for intercourse
- In high school, myself and other (sic) ganged up to fight some black guys but never fought them
- Once, I made up a credit card number just to see if it would work online
- On a few occasions, I peeped through the window of my sister-in-law’s window to get a peek (on this entry, a person presumably conducting the interview added this note: “while she was naked”)
- Once I sent some nude pictures of a girl online to a website. But they were never posted.
- On two occasions I confiscated brass knuckles without turning them in or charging the person for having them
A member of the BRPD board that interviewed Perkins said that when she questioned him about the sexual misconduct and credit card incident he “seemed to feel that if you don’t get caught, it’s ok,” the newly filed documents show.
Another board member wrote that the negative aspects in Perkins’ background are “very disturbing” while another board member wrote that Perkins “needs to grow up.”
