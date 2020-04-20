BRAC offers guidance to small businesses navigating COVID-19 crisis

From its roots as a traditional chamber of commerce, the Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) transformed ten years ago to become an organization that today leads economic development for the nine-parish Baton Rouge Area of Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana parishes.
By Rachael Thomas | April 20, 2020

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Monday, April 20, the Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) published new guidance for small businesses about the Main Street Lending Program, the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL), and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

Click here to read BRAC’s guidance on these programs. BRAC says it will release updates every Monday as needed.

"The federal aid landscape is complicated and quick-changing,” said Liz Smith, senior vice president for economic competitiveness at BRAC. “Our aim is to provide updated, direct, helpful information in this guide so that businesses are able to make timely, informed decisions.”

On its website, BRAC is providing guidance on each of these programs, including who is eligible and how to apply.

Click here to download the federal guide.

