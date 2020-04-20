BRAC offers guidance to small businesses navigating COVID-19 crisis

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Monday, April 20, the Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) published new guidance for small businesses about the Main Street Lending Program, the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL), and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
Click here to read BRAC’s guidance on these programs. BRAC says it will release updates every Monday as needed.
"The federal aid landscape is complicated and quick-changing,” said Liz Smith, senior vice president for economic competitiveness at BRAC. “Our aim is to provide updated, direct, helpful information in this guide so that businesses are able to make timely, informed decisions.”
On its website, BRAC is providing guidance on each of these programs, including who is eligible and how to apply.
Click here to download the federal guide.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.