Boil advisory issued for part of Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A boil water advisory has been issued for a part of Denham Springs.
Ward 2 Water District issued the advisory Monday, April 20. The district is currently making repairs to the water supply system on Highway 16 in Denham Springs. In order to make these repairs, the water company says water pressure will be reduced below the minimum standard laid out by the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
The advisory only applies to customers on Highway 16 beginning north of Highway 1022 (Fore Road) to 37976 Hwy. 16, excluding Premier Concrete and Oak Hills subdivision. Customers in the Oak Hills subdivision whose water meter is on Highway 16 are included in the advisory.
Those with questions should call 225-665-5188.
