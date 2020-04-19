U.S. Navy sends 74 medics to staff Baton Rouge General coronavirus units

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As part of a federal initiative to staff hospitals in COVID-19 hotspot states with military medics, 74 Navy doctors are stationed at Baton Rouge General’s Mid-city campus.
The sailors are helping to run two, 30-bed coronavirus units at the hospital, which had been closed but was reopened on April 3 to free up beds at other local facilities during the pandemic. The Navy doctors, sent from their base in Jacksonville, FL, will also help run the intensive care unit.
“We can’t do it without the military,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said Sunday, April 19. “All of these people have homes and families elsewhere, but they’re here in Baton Rouge, helping to take care of our people.”
Edwards and other local leaders toured the facility with Lt. Gen. Laura Richardson, commander of the U.S. Army North and the Department of Defense’s point person for the emergency initiative that’s placed 8,000 military medics in local hospitals across the nation.
Since reopening, 39 COVID-19 patients have recovered at Baton Rouge General’s Mid-city campus and returned home.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.