SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Peyton Olinde

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - We continue to recognize high school seniors who had their prep careers cut short because of the coronavirus by sharing stories to highlight south Louisiana athletes.
Peyton Olinde is a baseball player at Port Allen and was the only senior on the team this season.
He played all over the infield and pitched for the Pelicans. He was a four-year starter, team MVP after his freshman and sophomore year, was batting more than .400 this season on a 9-2 team, and has also been on the honor roll his entire career.
Peyton’s parents, Ryan and Michelle, set up a photoshoot on Friday, April 17 because the team didn’t have the chance to do the team photo. And while the pictures probably turned out great, the whole thing was actually staged. Peyton had no idea that the real surprise came about 30 minutes after he initially showed up.
Family friends rolled into the parking lot to honor him and have a senior day parade. They honked their horns, made signs, and cheered him on, showing just how much they appreciate him and what he means to the community.
“It caught me by surprise; I heard all the horns and sirens coming,” said Peyton Olinde. "When I looked and saw all the cars lined up, I kind of felt I knew what it was. I saw my boys’ trucks and I knew they were coming for me. I can’t owe them enough. They’ve been with me through it all. It just shows how much they love and care for me and there’s no amount of words I can say to thank them enough. Everybody here, I owe them, I owe them big. Not having a senior night, not being able to play a senior night, but yet, to see all these people out here to come just for me.”
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.