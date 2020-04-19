FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice weather to start the workweek

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A couple of strong to severe t-storms will remain possible through Sunday evening.
Damaging winds and hail are the primary threats, but we can’t rule out a stray tornado.
By midnight a cold front will be working through the area, drying things out and bringing a slight cool down to start the workweek.
The weather looks almost picture-perfect Monday and Tuesday. Be sure to take advantage of the nice weather with any backyard activities or neighborhood walks.
Our next storm system is set to arrive late Wednesday into Thursday morning.
Weather models are trending towards a line of t-storms moving through the area sometime Thursday morning.
The potential exists for one or two strong to severe t-storms to be embedded within this line of storms.
A weaker storm system may impact the local area next weekend. Model uncertainty remains for this particular time frame so forecast confidence is not high at this time.
Temperatures will stay comfortable, but warm to end the week. A minor cool down is expected for the start of next week.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.