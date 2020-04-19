Motorcyclist dies after crash on highway in East Feliciana Parish

SLAUGHTER, La. (WAFB) - A motorcyclist died on a Louisiana highway in East Feliciana Parish on Saturday, April 18, according to Louisiana State Police.
LSP Troop A reported Darren Ficklin, 20, of Prairieville died in a crash on LA 958 at Port Hudson-Pride Road near Slaughter around 9:30 p.m.
Troopers said the investigation at this point shows Ficklin was riding a 2009 Kawasaki Ninja when he went off the highway in a curve and hit a driveway embankment. They added investigators have not yet determined what caused the motorcycle to leave the roadway.
Ficklin was not wearing a DOT-approved helmet and suffered serious injuries, according to troopers. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, they added.
Investigators said they don’t yet know if impairment was a factor but, as with all deadly crashes on Louisiana highways, a blood sample was taken and sent to the crime lab for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation.
