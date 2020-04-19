FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Localized severe weather threat Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Although the severe weather risk remains high for a majority of our area, we do not anticipate a widespread severe weather outbreak today.
The local area is under a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) south to a Moderate Risk (4 out of 5) north for severe weather this afternoon and evening.
As it looks right now, short-range, high-resolution weather models show a majority of the strongest thunderstorms staying primarily north of Baton Rouge today.
A tornado watch for a portion of our viewing area remains likely at some point today. All forms of severe weather remain possible with damaging winds and hail the primary concerns. We can’t rule out an isolated tornado especially closer to the state line.
Forecast model data continues to suggest mid afternoon into the early evening for the best potential for severe weather in our local area. That means be on the lookout especially from 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.
A cold front will sweep through during the predawn hours of Monday drying the area out for a few days. This cold front won’t bring a big swing in temperatures. But, Tuesday morning will have a slight chill as we dip briefly into the upper 50°s.
Our next storm system arrives Thursday. A cold front will be moving into the area most likely Thursday mid to late morning. This could lead to a few more strong thunderstorms with gusty winds and maybe some small hail. As of now the Storm Prediction Center has placed a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) just to our northwest for Thursday morning.
Yet another storm system looks to arrive next weekend, but there is some weather model uncertainty. For now it looks like a few thundershowers will be possible late Saturday into Sunday morning.
The first part of the next work week appears dry at this time.
