Severe weather threat remains Sunday evening

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A severe weather threat remains across the entire local area during the afternoon and evening hours Sunday.
The greatest potential for severe weather will most likely occur north of Baton Rouge closer to the La. / Miss. state line.
Residents in Wilkinson, Amite, and Pike Counties should take extra precautions as it relates to tomorrow’s weather. The risk for strong damaging tornadoes is highest in Southwest Mississippi.
All modes of severe weather are on the board with damaging wind being the primary concern.
Numerous strong to severe t-storms will be possible north of Baton Rouge while activity within the metro area and for areas to the south appear isolated in nature.
Showers and t-storms will be most numerous and strong between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday.
All rain will come to an end before daybreak Monday morning as a cold front sweeps through.
This cold front will only bring a slight cool down to start the workweek.
It stays dry Monday and Tuesday before our next storm system arrives late Wednesday into Thursday.
Showers and t-storms appear likely Thursday morning.
While the threat for severe weather during this time is not 0%, it remains somewhat low as of right now.
Another storm system is forecast to move into the region by next weekend. It is too early to tell if severe weather will be possible during this time.
