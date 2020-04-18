Michelle Obama hosting weekly read-alongs for kids

(WAFB) - Former first lady Michelle Obama will host a live online reading of one children’s book each Monday for four weeks, starting on April 20.
Obama said in a tweet she was “thrilled” to hosts the read-alongs.
In a statement, she said the read-alongs will give kids an opportunity to practice their reading skills while giving other family members a break from entertaining them as they deal with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on their household.
“Mondays with Michelle Obama” can be viewed live on the PBS KIDS’ Facebook page or YouTube channel, and on Penguin Random House’s Facebook page.
Reading sessions will be available to watch after the stream is over.
View the schedule below:
- April 20: "The Gruffalo" by Julia Donaldson, illustrated by Axel Scheffler
- April 27: "There's a Dragon in Your Book" by Tom Fletcher, illustrated by Greg Abbott
- May 4: "Miss Maple's Seeds" by Eliza Wheeler
- May 11: “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” by Eric Carle
Each reading begins at noon ET.
Louisiana’s first lady Donna Edwards also reads children’s books live online via her Facebook page. The readings are twice a week and feature children’s books from Louisiana authors.
