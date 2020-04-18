LSU junior awarded prestigious Truman Scholarship

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU junior Sarah Procopio, a native of Baton Rouge, and former Baton Rouge Magnet High Bulldog became the 12th Tiger to be awarded the Truman Scholarship.
She is an Ogden Honors College student and Louisiana Service and Leadership (LASAL), Program Scholar studying political communication in the Manship School of Mass Communication.
“We are proud to have Sarah Procopio as part of our LSU family and we congratulate her on being awarded a prestigious Truman Scholarship,” said LSU Interim President Tom Galligan. “We commend Sarah for her commitment to public service, and we can’t wait to see where her continued work takes her.”
Procopio will be awarded $30,000 for graduate study as a Truman Scholar, and the opportunity to participate in professional development programming to help prepare her for careers in public service leadership.
“As an aspiring public servant, being able to represent my school and my state in this way is a tremendous honor that reaffirms my commitment to working in government,” Procopio said.
The Truman Foundation received 773 applications from 316 colleges and universities. Students were chosen based on their records of leadership, public service and academic achievement.
“I saw Sarah as a potential Truman Scholar from the day I first met her on a recruiting visit to Baton Rouge Magnet High. Her leadership skills and desire to be a public servant are two of the first things I noticed, and she’s really leveraged both the Ogden Honors College and the Manship School to hone her policy chops and demonstrate how much of a change agent she is and will be. She’ll be a phenomenal Truman Scholar,” LSU Ogden Honors College Dean Jonathan Earle said.
The Reilly Center for Media & Public Affairs has played an integral role allowing for her the opportunity to grow as a leader in the public sphere.
“Sarah Procopio is a rising star, already with a breadth and depth of experience with public policy and governance,” LSU Manship School Dean Martin Johnson said. “Her recognition as a Truman Scholar underscores her accomplishments and abundant talent for leadership and service.”
She created the Louisiana Youth Platform, (LAYP) a group which creates a policy platform of priorities for young adults and presents itself to public officials with funding she received from the Roger Hadfield Ogden Leaders Program.
Procopio’s current focus is on healthcare policy. As a Governor’s Fellow with the Louisiana Department of Health, (LDH), she was instrumental in implementing a policy to install opioid overdose prevention kits in all residence halls in Louisiana, which won the approval of Governor John Bel Edwards.
She shared her plan to increase education on addiction and overdoses at LSU and to place kits containing life-saving doses of a Naloxone nasal spray in every dorm hall.
The plan for Procopio to take a year off between graduate and undergraduate programs to serve in the Louisiana Department of Health to build upon the progress she made during her fellowship in the areas of opioid overdose prevention services.
She hopes to pursue a Masters of Public Policy with a concentration in social policy from the Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy at the University of Michigan.
