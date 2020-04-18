Lafayette police conduct business compliance checks

The Lafayette Police Department conducted checks on Friday, April 17 to make sure businesses are following all of the COVID-19 compliance rules. (Source: Lafayette Police Department)
April 18, 2020

LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB) - The Lafayette Police Department started conducting COVID-19 business compliance checks on Friday, April 17.

Officers were out making sure businesses were following the governor’s emergency order and the mayor-president’s “Safe Shop Guidance.”

According to police, most of the businesses were operating in compliance with the new rules. LPD said the checks will continue through the weekend and all of next week.

