FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Threat for severe weather over the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The local area is under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather today. Most of your Saturday will stay dry as a cold front stalls near the coast.
With the front to our south, most of the day will be a touch cooler with highs in the mid to upper 70°s. The front will start to lift back to the north as a warm front by mid afternoon.
A cluster of thunderstorms is expected to move out of East Texas into South Louisiana during this time.
This cluster of storms will have the opportunity of producing one or two strong to severe t-storms with damaging wind and small hail the main concerns.
Expect this cluster of storms to arrive in our viewing area between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. tonight. Overnight and through much of Sunday morning, conditions will stay mainly dry.
A better opportunity for severe weather exists Sunday afternoon and night especially north of Baton Rouge near the state line. The Southern half of the local area is under a Slight Risk (2 out of 5), while the Northern half is under an Enhanced Risk (3 out of 5) for severe weather.
All modes of severe weather are possible, but the primary concern is damaging winds, followed by hail, and then isolated tornadoes.
Showers and thunderstorms Sunday will start to increase in coverage and intensity through the afternoon. The best opportunity for severe weather will be between 2 p.m.- 1 a.m.
A cold front will push through the area predawn Monday drying things out and providing a brief cool down to start the work week. We don’t stay dry for long as our next storm system is set to arrive Wednesday night into Thursday.
The best opportunity for rain and storms appears to be during Thursday. It’s too early to determine if severe weather will be an issue for mid week. Another storm system looks to arrive next weekend as well.
