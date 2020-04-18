Defensive coordinator Bo Pelini on being back at LSU: ‘I think it’ll be a good marriage’

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s been 13 years since Bo Pelini roamed the sidelines at LSU. Pelini helped the Tigers win a national title in 2007 when he served as defensive coordinator.
With Dave Aranda off to Baylor, Pelini is back in Baton Rouge. Aranda was known as a cerebral guy at LSU. Pelini is a more fiery, in your face kind of coach. Pelini broke down his first intercation with the players on “Hangin with Hester.”
“I think the first time I walked into the meeting room to address them, maybe a little taken aback. Because I tend to get a little excited. Obviously, I’m a little different in practice and the meeting rooms, then I’ll be on gameday. They haven’t seen anything yet. I think it’ll be a good marriage,” said Bo Pelini.
Pelini will have to find replacements for the entire starting linebacking crew. One spot, appears to be filled by grad transfer Jabril Cox. The others look up for grabs.
"Marcel (Brooks) is playing Will (weakside linebacker), him and Micah Baskerville. Our Mike (middle linebacker) is Damone Clark. I’m really excited about him. Ray Thornton is competing with Damone for that spot. Devonta Lee just moved over to linebacker, he’s getting his feet wet. I like the group.
One position written in stone, the cornerback spot held down by Derek Singley, Jr. Pelini loves the sophomore’s game, but knows it can get to another level.
“I think he’s a great player, he’s got a lot of room for growth. I think he’s going to get better. He’s a wonderful kid, he’s a hard worker. He’s not one of those guys that will rest on his laurels. He’s not going to say I’ve arrived. He practices his butt off. I think that he’s only scratched the surface of how good he’s going to be,” said Pelini.
