BRFD investigates suspected overnight arson at home with large family inside

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is looking into an overnight fire that investigators believe was intentionally set at a home where 10 people live.
Officials said the suspected arson happened on Provost Street, which is just north of Roselawn Cemetery, a little after 1 a.m. on Saturday, April 18.
BRFD reported family members told investigators they heard noises outside around the time of the fire.
Someone started the fire under the home and on an outside wall on the side of it, according to investigators. Officials said a bathroom and at least two bedrooms were damaged. They added the rest of the home had significant heat and smoke damage.
Anyone with any information about the fire is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 225-344-7867 or BRFD Fire Investigations at 225-354-1419.
Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the five adults and five children who live in the home.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.