Where to get mudbugs on National Crawfish Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - April 17 is National Crawfish Day! But this year’s celebration is going to look a little different than those past.
The good news is that prices are relatively low right now. The bad news is that getting those little suckers might be a little more challenging than in the past.
To find live or boiled crawfish in your area, consult The Crawfish App. The free to download app lets you search by location to find the options in your area.
Before you hit the road, make sure to call and find out the ordering and pick-up procedure at the facility. When you do pick up your order, make sure you practice social distancing.
To end this on a fun note, here are some fun facts about those little mudbugs we love so much!
Information provided by CajunCrawfish.com
- The crawfish is the Official Crustacean of the State of Louisiana – and Louisiana is the first state to actually have an Official Crustacean.
- The most common color of a crawfish is red, but they also come in blues, whites, greens, and yellow. They all turn red after being dropped in a boil.
- Crawfish are more closely related to the Maine lobster than other types of lobster in the oceans.
- There are more than 500 species of crawfish found throughout the world, and more than 350 of those live in the United States. Crawfish live on every continent in the world except for Antarctica and Africa.
- Crawfish can regenerate lost limbs, which come in very useful during mating season when males can get very competitive and aggressive.
- Crawfish have extremely good eyesight and can move their eyes independently of one another.
- Crawfish reach adult size in about four years, but can actually live up to 30 years in the wild.
