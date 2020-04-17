WAFB named state’s Best Newscast, other awards from AP

WAFB named state's best newscast (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff | April 17, 2020 at 1:25 PM CDT - Updated April 17 at 1:25 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB-TV was named Louisiana’s “Best Newscast” during the announcement of the annual Associated Press awards Friday.

In all, the station took home 13 awards, including six first-place finishes.

The awards are for television stations in both Louisiana and Mississippi, with some categories encompassing both states.WAFB’s first-place awards in the large-market division include:

  • High School Football Program (both states) – Sportsline Friday Night
  • Breaking Weather Coverage (both states) – Tracking Hurricane Barry
  • Best Weather Anchor (both states) – Meteorologist Dr. Steve Caparotta
  • General News (LA only) – Matt Houston, Derron Daquano – Liberty Tornado Damage
  • Breaking News (both states) WAFB Staff – Death of Community Icon
  • Best Newscast (LA only) – WAFB 9NEWS at 6

WAFB’s second-place awards in the large-market division include:

  • Continuing Coverage – Dakota Theriot Case (both states)
  • Overall Achievement (LA only)

WAFB’s third-place awards in the large-market division include:

  • Breaking Weather Coverage (both states) – WAFB Staff – December Liberty Tornadoes
  • Investigative Reporting (both states) – Kiran Chawla, Robert Hollins – Livingston Parish Assessments
  • General News (LA only) – Rick Portier, Matt Houston – Church Fire Arrest
  • News Anchor (both states) – Elizabeth Vowell
  • Best Newscast (LA only) – WAFB 9NEWS at 5

