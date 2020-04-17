WAFB named state’s Best Newscast, other awards from AP

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB-TV was named Louisiana’s “Best Newscast” during the announcement of the annual Associated Press awards Friday.
In all, the station took home 13 awards, including six first-place finishes.
The awards are for television stations in both Louisiana and Mississippi, with some categories encompassing both states.WAFB’s first-place awards in the large-market division include:
- High School Football Program (both states) – Sportsline Friday Night
- Breaking Weather Coverage (both states) – Tracking Hurricane Barry
- Best Weather Anchor (both states) – Meteorologist Dr. Steve Caparotta
- General News (LA only) – Matt Houston, Derron Daquano – Liberty Tornado Damage
- Breaking News (both states) WAFB Staff – Death of Community Icon
- Best Newscast (LA only) – WAFB 9NEWS at 6
WAFB’s second-place awards in the large-market division include:
- Continuing Coverage – Dakota Theriot Case (both states)
- Overall Achievement (LA only)
WAFB’s third-place awards in the large-market division include:
- Breaking Weather Coverage (both states) – WAFB Staff – December Liberty Tornadoes
- Investigative Reporting (both states) – Kiran Chawla, Robert Hollins – Livingston Parish Assessments
- General News (LA only) – Rick Portier, Matt Houston – Church Fire Arrest
- News Anchor (both states) – Elizabeth Vowell
- Best Newscast (LA only) – WAFB 9NEWS at 5
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.