Voodoo Music + Arts Festival canceled because of coronavirus

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Voodoo Fest has become the second major New Orleans festival to cancel in as many days.
Like the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festal, Voodoo said Friday (April 17) it would be returning in 2021.
“While we are disappointed to share this news, the health and safety of our fans, artists, staff and community remains our top priority,” organizers said in statement.
Earlier this week, Mayor Latoya Cantrell made the suggestion that all organizers of large events planned to take place in the city should cancel their 2020 events and focus on 2021.
Wednesday Essence Festival organizers announced that they were cancelling this year’s festival after moving it to the Fall from July. Thursday, Jazz Fest announced the cancellation of their festival and the dates of the 2021 festival.
