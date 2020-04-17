26 TSA employees test positive for COVID-19 at Armstrong International Airport

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Transportation Security Administration said more than 26 employees at the Armstrong International Airport has test postive for COVID,-19.
The last one of the TSA employees worked on April 7. Almost all of them - 25 - were screeners at the airport.
New Orleans and Jefferson Parish have had more than 11,000 reported cases and at least 560 deaths as of Thursday, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
The airport is located in Jefferson Parish.
Nationwide, TSA reports 428 employees have tested positive for COVID-19. At least 57 have recovered and three have died.
