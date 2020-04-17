New report shows 59% of La. small businesses in danger of closing due to COVID-19 effects

“These small businesses, the owners and employees, are the lifeblood of Louisiana’s Main Street communities," said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. Small business owners can only cut so much before the losses in revenue start drastically impacting their ability to remain open and serve the people of Louisiana. It’s imperative we call on Congress to address critical voids in the CARES Act to fund those organizations that provide the technical assistance our small businesses will need to get back on their feet once the economy reopens. Programs like the Main Street America and the Louisiana Main Street Network will be needed now more than ever.”