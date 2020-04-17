LSU Sports Radio Network to re-air football games over next 8 weeks

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Sports Radio Network is now airing eight straight weeks of some of LSU’s biggest football wins starting Saturday, April 18.
The first game to air will be the Tigers’ 45-38 win over Texas from the second week of the season. The re-airing will start at 2:30 p.m. and will be carried on 98.1 FM in the Baton Rouge area as well as online here. WWL in New Orleans will air the broadcast at 5 p.m.
Games will be re-aired for the next seven Saturday afternoons, ending June 6. On April 25, fans will get to relive LSU’s 42-28 win over Florida in October of 2019.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.