FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet Friday, rainy weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One more rain-free morning before umbrella weather returns over the weekend.
We’re starting out with a few clouds Friday. Temperatures are still a bit cooler than normal, but we’ll warm up into the lower 80°s.
As far as wet weather is concerned, only spotty/isolated showers today, increasing to 50% coverage Saturday.
Widespread rain and storms are in the forecast for Sunday.
All of southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi will be under a slight to enhanced risk for severe weather Sunday, primarily during the afternoon and evening hours.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.