FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Increasing threat of severe weather Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You can expect a few showers and maybe even a rumble or two of thunder overnight and into Saturday morning. On and off rains will be the story for Saturday too, although it will not be an all-day washout.
The main weather story is the increasing threat for severe weather Sunday. The NWS Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has even taken that threat up a notch by highlighting an increased potential for some strong tornadoes (EF-2 or greater), winds of up to 75 mph or more, and hail up to 2” in diameter.
The latest forecast from the SPC has more than half of the WAFB viewing area under an Enhanced Risk (3/5 on the SPC risk scale) for severe storms Sunday, with the southern portion of the viewing area under a Slight Risk (2/5). The primary window for the active weather is from midday into the early to mid-evening. That’s at least a little good news in that the severe threat comes during daylight hours.
Three key factors will add to the severe threat:
- Available Gulf moisture to help fuel storms
- Daytime warming with area temperatures climbing into the 80s ahead of the main event
- Upper-level winds of 50 mph or more, providing both lift and shear to enhance thunderstorm development and provide a favorable set-up for rotation
The current guidance suggests an elongated thunderstorm complex ahead of a cold front will roll across the state during the day. The primary threat with the storm complex will be damaging winds, although hail and isolated tornadoes cannot be excluded. However, ahead of that cluster, individual thunderstorms will have the energy and upper-level support to potentially grow into supercell storms, capable of tornadic development.
Fortunately, the system should move through the state quickly enough to avoid flooding problems. Most of the WAFB area can expect 1″ of rain or less, although isolated areas with larger totals are likely.
The weather settles down Monday with a nice Tuesday to follow. Unfortunately, another cold front rolls through the lower Mississippi Valley around mid-week, and while it’s still too early for high confidence, that mid-week system could be another troublemaker for the region.
