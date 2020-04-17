Drago’s donates hundreds of meals to area hospitals

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The new normal at many restaurants now is a smaller staff and nearly empty dining rooms.
Owner of five Drago’s restaurants, Tommy Cvitanovich, says three of them are completely shut down.
“Metairie and here in Baton Rouge, we are down probably, if I had to guess, about 85 to 90 percent,” said Cvitanovich.
Cvitanovich has now turned his dining area into an assembly line of sorts. They’re making the best of the current situation. For now, that means donating meals to those on the front lines.
“Yesterday, we did a little over 100 meals that our family donated to Ochsner Hospital,” said Cvitanovich. “Today, we ended up doing almost 200 meals that our family donated for Our Lady of the Lake. We are trying to run a restaurant. We are trying to feed people. We are trying to do what we do best.”
Inside the restaurant, it really is an assembly line, with several tables pieced together to make some very long tables. On top of those are hundreds of boxes. In each box, the limited staff put all sorts of food, like as gumbo, shrimp pasta, po’boys, salads, cheesecake, and more. After that, all the meals are delivered to area hospitals.
“The staff really appreciates it,” said Dr. Ralph Dauterive, vice president of medical affairs at Ochsner Hospital. “It connects the staff that’s on the front lines and the community. They get an idea that their hard work is not going unnoticed.”
Dr. Dauterive may speak for all healthcare workers when he says a huge thank you for all the donations, which he says have now become a daily occurrence for the front-line workers literally saving America.
“They are holding up well. We worry about them because some of these battles are really hard for them and we’re not winning all of them, but the team is holding up,” said Dr. Dauterive.
Even some lawmakers are buying meals for others’ staff members, such as Congressman Steve Scalise donating to Governor John Bel Edwards and his staff, a Republican giving to a Democrat.
“There are always issues that divide us, but in times like this, in times of crisis, people do come together and it’s encouraging to see that. I think the public wants to see that,” said Scalise.
It’s why he fed nearly 115 workers, who Scalise says are also risking their lives to keep Louisianans safe.
“We just wanted to thank them for what they are doing,” said Scalise.
So for now, it may not be charbroiled oysters and life as “normal,” but it’s a resilient Louisiana coming together for all of its people.
“You’re putting a smile on someone’s face and putting a little bit of good food in their belly. That’s what Louisiana is all about,” said Cvitanovich.
“We really appreciate that ‘thank you’ from the community,” said Dr. Dauterive.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.