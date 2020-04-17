Mayor Broome announces $50,000 donation to minority-owned businesses

The following information is from the Mayor’s office
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge parish businesses received help from Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome as she announced a combined corporate contribution of $50,000 to 19 minority-owned businesses
“The coronavirus pandemic has affected every sector of our business community. That’s why I led the Keep BR Serving campaign,” said Mayor Broome. “I’m concerned about protecting everyone in our community, particularly those doing business in our disinvested communities. These businesses play a critical role in the long term success of those neighborhoods.”
ExxonMobil has also committed to purchasing $15,000 worth of gift cards from restaurants primarily in North Baton Rouge and Baker through the Keep BR Serving campaign.
“We’ve enjoyed long standing relationships with restaurants in our North Baton Rouge and Baker neighborhoods and we look forward to continued business with our neighbor small business owners as soon as we overcome these difficult circumstances. Meanwhile, supporting initiatives such as these is one of many ways we are supporting the continuity of the communities in which we operate,” said ExxonMobil Polyolefins Plant Manager Steve Hamilton.
Republic Services also committed purchasing $30,000 in catering services and $5,000 in gift cards over the next six weeks.
“Republic Services values its relationship with businesses and residents in East Baton Rouge Parish. We want to do our part to give back to our community during this crisis. Supporting these businesses is an important step in mitigating the effects of this pandemic,” said Republic Services General Manager Sharon Mann. “Our company is also launching a nation-wide $20 million ‘Committed to Serve’ campaign which will provide financial relief for our employees and support our local economy.”
More than $100,000 has been contributed to East Baton Rouge Parish restaurants, mostly by corporate partners, since the launch of keepBRserving.com. More than 50 restaurants throughout the community have benefited from the program.
“I am humbled by this tremendous gift to our area businesses during the COVID-19 Pandemic. ExxonMobil and Republic Services are demonstrating their commitment to North Baton Rouge and Baker through this donation,” said Mayor Broome. “The Keep BR Serving Campaign was established to help all of our struggling restaurants. Making a point to support minority owned businesses in our disadvantaged neighborhoods helps protect the most vulnerable sectors of our economy.”
The Keep BR Serving campaign is supported by prominent area restauranteurs like Todd Graves of Raising Canes and Mitch Rotolo of Rotolo’s Pizzeria. The mission is to highlight local, small restaurants that are unique to Baton Rouge and the Parish. The gift cards are redeemable at any time.
Businesses or individuals interested in participating in the campaign can do so at keepBRserving.com
