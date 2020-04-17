Class in the kitchen: Teach your kids math, science, social studies with a cooking lesson

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - School is closed and you may be scrambling to keep the kids educated and entertained at home. Anne Milneck, owner of Red Stick Spice Co, invited WAFB into her kitchen, at a safe distance of course, to show us that cooking is a great place to start.
“Every dish you make is a math lesson, a science lesson, and a social studies lesson," said Milneck.
She knows cooking is a skill that follows you through life, so she showed us how to get the kids involved with this french yogurt cake recipe.
“This is the first cake a child in France is taught to make,” said Milneck.
She recommends beginner cooks start off with recipes that have easy, round measurements of ingredients. This French yogurt cake recipe calls for measurements in a little glass pot, which is a little over 5 oz.
“One pot of yogurt and it’s all in one bowl. Dump, dump, stir,” she said.
Be mindful of the other tools your kids get a hold of though.
"With little ones, a spatula or whisk is perfect. They can also do this with a wooden spoon,” said Milneck.
Another tip to help keep your kids safe in the kitchen is think about the size of a utensil in your child’s hands. If a chef’s knife seems too big, then size down to a paring knife.
Milneck also suggests that a metal or plastic mixing bowl works for this recipe too if a glass bowl makes you nervous. The goal here is patience and satisfaction.
“You want to make sure they’re successful, so it’s got to be a recipe, when they’re little, that they feel successful,” said Milneck.
Lessons in the kitchen go beyond just mixing the ingredients, as she learned with her son.
“He wasn’t that interested in cooking, but he did like the idea of planning out what we needed," she said.
Even if your middle or high school student doesn’t want to touch the food, Milneck suggests meal planning.
“You can give them a weekly budget and have them make the plan for the week," she said.
At the end of your cooking lesson, expect a little mess and hopefully, a delicious end product.
