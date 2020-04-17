Baton Rouge DJ isn’t letting the COVID-19 pandemic stop him from mixing music

By Donovan Jackson | April 17, 2020 at 7:19 PM CDT - Updated April 17 at 7:19 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Music DJ Mario from Baton Rouge is making waves on social media with his live music parties. With most music venues temporarily closed due to the coronavirus, DJ Mario says he wanted to keep the joy of music in people’s lives, especially during these uncertain times.

"We have the opportunity to to just branch out to people that's been really going through something," said DJ Mario.

He goes live twice per day on Facebook, in the afternoons and at night. DJ Mario says he believes it helps people get back a sense of normalcy.

"It's a blessing to be a blessing to somebody else and you don't even know it," he said.

He also threw a prom-themed virtual dance party for seniors who missed out on the milestone. Students from all over the state got to dress up in suits and gowns to attend a virtual prom; they even crowned a king and queen. DJ Mario says he has big plans for when the coronavirus pandemic ends.

“I want to get all the kids together and just make a big Sunday fun day, just bring everyone in the city together,” he said.

He’s hosting a virtual Sunday Funday event for children, which will include a dance-off and prizes.

On Sunday, April 19, DJ Mario is hosting a Sunday Funday dance party event for kids on Facebook. (Source: Facebook)

