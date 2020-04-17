Artist paints mural to spread positive message

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge artist, Jacob Zumo has painted everyone from Mother Theresa to Lil’ Wayne.
Now Zumo is using his talents by by painting a mural outside of a local gym to help spread a little bit of positivity during the pandemic to the Baton Rouge community.
Joshua Roberts, owner of GymFit, has teamed up with Zumo to help raise money for Missionaries of Charity Nuns and the Miracle League, by having a drive-thru art gallery.
The dive-thru art gallery will be in the GymFit parking lot Saturday, May 16 from 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. It will feature this mural and many other pieces of art.
Burgersmith will also be providing food to go.
Drive up photos in front of the mural will be made available for purchase.
They have also started a gofundme If you can not make it to their event, and want to make a donation.
