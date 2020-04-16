Seventh inmate at Oakdale federal prison dies from coronavirus

OAKDALE, La. (KPLC) - A seventh inmate of the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Oakdale I has died from COVID-19.
Michael Lilley, 55, was transported to a local hospital on Mar. 24, 2020 after going into respiratory failure at FCI Oakdale I.
Lilley tested positive for COVID-19 while at the hospital and was placed on a ventilator when his condition worsened.
He was sentenced in the Western District of Tenessee to a 300-month sentence for aiding and abetting of sex trafficking of children, conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of children, sexual exploitation of a minor, distribution of child pornography, and possession of child pornography. He had been in custody at FCI Oakdale I since Apr. 26, 2017.
